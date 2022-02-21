Accessibility links

Kamau Bell Addresses Bill Cosby’s Complex Legacy in 'We Need to Talk About Cosby'

Kamau Bell’s four-part documentary “We Need to Talk About Cosby” addresses the rise and fall of African American comedian Bill Cosby from revered 'America’s Dad' to an alleged sexual predator. Bell, a comedian himself and a show host, told VOA’s Penelope Poulou that countless people, especially African Americans, were shocked when Cosby, who promoted family values and education, was accused by dozens of women of sexually assaulting them.

Documentary on the actor, comedian, raises tough questions

