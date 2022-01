Protesters and security forces clashed In Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, in the early hours of January 5, amid intensifying anti-government demonstrations in the Central Asian country. Protests first erupted in the western region of Mangystau on January 2 over a sudden hike in fuel prices and later spread to cities across the country. As violence spiraled, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev declared a state of emergency.