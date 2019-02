A debate is heating up in Kenya about the number of women seeking and dying from illegal and dangerous abortions. Abortion is illegal in Kenya unless a mother's life is in danger. The pro-choice group Marie Stopes estimates about 2,600 women die each year from unsafe abortions. But some faith-based groups say women facing an unwanted pregnancy have other options. Rael Ombuor reports from Nairobi, but first we should caution this story may be disturbing to some viewers.