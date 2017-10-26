Kenya Election: Boycott, Protests Derail Voting in Opposition Stronghold of Kisumu

Kenya's electoral commission has postponed voting in four counties to Saturday due to security issues. The postponement includes the western city of Kisumu, where polling stations failed to open today amid violent unrest and an opposition boycott of Thursday's election. The city is a stronghold of opposition leader Raila Odinga, who withdrew from the presidential re-run election two weeks ago, and is calling for a fresh poll in 90 days. Mohammed Yusuf reports for VOA from Kisumu.