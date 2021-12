The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Kenya’s environmental activists have welcomed US support for a global pact to combat plastic pollution in the oceans. One community-based initiative collects and recycles plastic that washes up on Kenya’s coast, where people depend on tourism to make a living. Juma Majanga reports from Watamu, Kenya. Producer: Rod James, Camera: Jimmy Makhulo, UNEP Pool