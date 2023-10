The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The code has been copied to your clipboard.

Drought-stricken Northern Kenya faces the worst dry spell in 40 years, with more than 5 million people affected. Worse still, a relentless invasive plant is unleashing even more devastation on the environment, livestock and livelihoods. Francis Ontomwa reports from Isiolo, Kenya. (Camera: Amos Wangwa)