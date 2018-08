August 7 is Kenya’s 9/11, the day of the worst terrorist attack in the country's history. On this day twenty years ago, a truck bomb destroyed the U.S. embassy in Nairobi, killing 213 people, most of them Kenyans. A simultaneous attack on the U.S. embassy in Tanzania that same morning killed 11 more. In Nairobi, hundreds gathered Tuesday to remember those who were killed and injured. Mohammed Yusuf reports.