To address the relatively high cost of health care in Africa, a Kenyan mobile application lets users pay for medical services by selling their personal data through blockchain technology. Officials say Snark Health's Hippocratic Coins have attracted more than 300 doctors and 4,000 users. Victoria Amunga reports from Nairobi, Kenya. Camera: Jimmy Makhulo.