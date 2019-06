Cleaning the streets of garbage while creating jobs for unemployed youth. This is what a youth group is doing in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. According to the United Nations, uncollected garbage is among the biggest problems in cities, and because of a growing population worldwide the problem seems to grow bigger. But there are solutions as the youth group in Nairobi is showing. Ruud Elmendorp reports from the Mathare slum in Nairobi.