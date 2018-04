The Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr marched and mobilized millions to champion civil rights in America. Through a philosophy of nonviolence, King helped advance the United States towards passage of two major laws in the 20th Century: Тhe Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. April 4, 2018, marks the 50th anniversary of his assassination. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi looks back at the life of the iconic leader of the American civil rights movement.