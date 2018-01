In January 2018, Kosovo women who were raped by Serbian forces during the 1998-99 armed conflict will begin receiving recognition and compensation for their suffering. For nearly two decades, the women hesitated to tell their stories for fear of being marginalized, stigmatized and shunned. VOA's Edlira Bllaca and Keida Kostreci report that the trauma is part of the women's daily lives, and few perpetrators have been convicted for their crimes. Keida Kostreci narrates.