Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Arts & Culture

Kyiv-Sofia-Hollywood: The Unexpected Journey of Ukrainian Refugees

Kyiv-Sofia-Hollywood: The Unexpected Journey of Ukrainian Refugees
Embed
Kyiv-Sofia-Hollywood: The Unexpected Journey of Ukrainian Refugees

No media source currently available

0:00 0:21:15 0:00
Direct link

Fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, two mothers find themselves in an unusual place, Nu Boyana Film Studios, in Sofia, Bulgaria. Eastern Europe’s largest film company, it has participated in the production of over 400 Hollywood films. This moving work, Kyiv-Sofia-Hollywood, follows these two women as they rebuild their lives in a new country and find their way in the film industry. On their journey, they overcome challenges and find success, begging the question of whether they will eventually ever return to their homeland, Ukraine.

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG