It will be 10 months before U.S. voters begin the process of choosing a Democratic Party presidential nominee in the caucuses and primaries that start in February 2020. But already 15 or more Democrats are aggressively campaigning to be the one to take on President Donald Trump next year. The 2020 Democratic field is a diverse mix of women, men, minorities and contenders with varying levels of political experience. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.