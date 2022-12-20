Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 20

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

12:26 a.m.:

12:01 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Georgia on Monday to allow its jailed former president to go abroad for treatment to safeguard his health, Reuters reported.

Mikheil Saakashvili, president of ex-Soviet Georgia from 2004 to 2013, was initially credited with implementing reforms. He was later sentenced to six years in prison on abuse of power, charges his supporters say are politically motivated.

First convicted in absentia in 2018, Saakashvili worked for different Ukrainian governments, including Zelenskyy's administration, before returning home and being detained in 2021. He has launched a number of hunger strikes and his lawyers want his sentence suspended so he can seek treatment abroad.

"Everyone has probably seen the state of Mikheil Saakashvili's health. I appeal to the people of Georgia, to the authorities of Georgia," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"It is necessary to show mercy, especially as Christmas approaches. What is happening to Mikheil now is cruelty. It does not become Georgia. It must be stopped."

Zelenskyy asked that Saakashvili, 54, be transferred to a medical facility in Ukraine, Europe or the United States.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.