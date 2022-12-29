Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 29

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

12:25 a.m.: Russia will not use Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 'peace formula' as a basis for negotiations and believes Kyiv is still not ready for real peace talks, Russia's RIA news agency cited Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Lavrov also told RIA that Kyiv's idea of driving Russia out of eastern Ukraine and Crimea with Western help was "an illusion."

12:01 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared his country a "global leader" in a speech to parliament on Wednesday, telling lawmakers to remain united in the face of Russia's invasion and praising Ukrainians for helping the West "find itself again."

Reuters reported that Zelenskyy, in an annual speech held behind closed doors because of Russia's war, said Ukraine's military resistance against the Kremlin had reinvigorated a belief in values across the world.

"Thanks to our unity we achieved that which almost no one in the world believed. Almost no one — except us," he told lawmakers, his cabinet, other senior officials and the top military brass.

"Our national colors are today an international symbol of courage and indomitability of the whole world," he said in the 45-minute speech.

