Latest Developments in Ukraine: Feb. 6

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

1:30 a.m.: Reuters reported that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his country was ready to provide necessary assistance to "friendly" Turkish people in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck the country earlier on Monday.

"Shocked by the news about the death and injury of hundreds of people as a result of the earthquake in Turkey," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

"We extend our condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery. We are in this moment close to the friendly Turkish people, ready to provide the necessary assistance."

12:35 a.m.: The UK Treasury has signaled that there is no money for defense despite recognizing the urgent need to rearm in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine, Sky News reported on Sunday citing defense sources.

Britain will be unable to offer as many troops as NATO allies would expect to a major new force structure being drawn up by the alliance to bolster its defenses, the report added according to Reuters.

12:01 a.m.: