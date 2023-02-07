Latest Developments in Ukraine: Feb. 7

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

12:30 a.m.: US Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the annual Munich security conference this month, her office said Monday according to Reuters.

Harris will use her February 16-18 stay in Germany and her attendance at the annual forum, as the war in Ukraine nears one year of combat, "to demonstrate Transatlantic unity and resolve," said a communique from press secretary Kirsten Allen.

The 59th edition of the security conference, which draws leaders from around the world, will be held February 17-19.

Harris will give a speech at the conference itself and meet with foreign leaders.

Her presence will also show US leadership in the world and "our enduring commitment to support Ukraine," the statement says.

12:01 a.m.: The construction of protective structures for key facilities at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southeast Ukraine is nearing completion, Russia's state TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing an adviser to the head of Russia's nuclear plants operator according to Reuters.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, was captured by Russian troops in March of last year, in the opening days of Moscow's invasion in Ukraine.

It remains close to the frontlines, and has repeatedly come under fire, raising fears of a nuclear disaster.

"The erection of engineering and construction structures, which are designed to provide additional protection for important infrastructure facilities of the nuclear power plant, including those related to the storage of radioactive materials, is at the completion stage," TASS cited Renat Karchaa of Russia's nuclear plants operator Rosenergoatom as saying.

