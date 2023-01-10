Latest Developments in Ukraine: Jan. 10

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

12:18 a.m.: According to Reuters, on a visit to Taiwan, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the head of Germany's parliamentary defense committee and a member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's junior coalition partner Free Democrats (FDP), told Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen that Germany and Taiwan are friends.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a wake up call for the whole world, Strack-Zimmermann said.

"That's the reason why we come to your country, to your wonderful island, to say (to) the world that we stand close together as democratic states," she added.

12:01 a.m.: Reuters reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday he remained convinced of the need to coordinate weapons deliveries to Ukraine with allies as pressure mounts on Berlin to send Kyiv its Leopard 2 battle tanks.

Germany announced last week it would provide Ukraine with Marder infantry fighting vehicles to help repel Russian forces. The announcement came on the same day that the United States pledged Bradley Fighting Vehicles, and a day after a similar announcement from France.

Scholz, who has often underscored the importance of not escalating the conflict in Ukraine or giving Russia a reason to deem it party to the war, said the Western allies had spent "a long time preparing, discussing and organizing this."

Kyiv has also requested heavier vehicles such as the Leopards, which would represent a significant step-up in Western support to Ukraine.

"Germany will not go alone," he said at an event of his center-left Social Democrat party (SPD) kicking off the campaign for the Berlin state election.

"Germany will always remain united with its friends and allies ... Anything else would be irresponsible in such a dangerous situation."

