Latest Developments in Ukraine: Jan. 11

12:55 a.m.: Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova said on Wednesday that she discussed humanitarian assistance with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets, Reuters reported, citing Moskalkova’s post on the Telegram messaging app.

"We discussed issues of providing humanitarian assistance to citizens of the two countries," Moskalkova said Telegram.

Lubinets said before the meeting in Turkey that the main issue for the talks was to be "the return of our heroes and heroines," a reference to prisoner exchanges.

12:25 a.m.: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said his government would purchase a U.S. air defense system to donate to Ukraine, Agence France-Press reported.

The U.S.-built air defense system is worth $302 million, Defense Minister Anita Anand said.

The announcement was made after a bilateral meeting between Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden in Mexico City.

Canada is offering the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) to Ukraine to counter Russia's massive bombardment of its critical infrastructure, Anand said.

"Canada will continue to stand with the Ukrainian people as they fight against Russia's illegal and unjustifiable invasion," Anand tweeted.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded that Canada had "vividly proven" its support.

"Thank you for helping us to protect our sky. NASAMS procured for us by Canada will be a strong shield for our cities and citizens," Zelenskyy tweeted.

12:01 a.m.: The United States will gather its allies in Germany next week for a new round of talks on backing Ukraine militarily, Agence France-Presse reported Tuesday, citing the U.S. airbase in Ramstein.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will host an in-person meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein on January 20, the base said in a statement.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group includes some 50 countries supporting Ukraine's war effort against Russia.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said earlier that Kyiv's Western backers would meet next week with Ukraine's defense minister "to discuss exactly what types of weapons are needed and how can allies provide those weapons."

