Latest Developments in Ukraine: Jan. 14

12:02 a.m.: Shakhtar Donetsk and eight Russian soccer clubs lost their appeals Friday against FIFA emergency transfer rules that let foreign players and coaches suspend their contracts during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, The Associated Press reported.

In separate rulings by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Ukraine's Shakhtar had its appeal dismissed in a case heard in December which sought $42 million compensation from FIFA.

The Russian clubs, led by champion Zenit St. Petersburg, faced FIFA in November at sport's highest court. Two of the three judges who ruled in that case also heard the Shakhtar appeal.

Both appeals challenged a FIFA decision last June to extend emergency transfer rules for the entire 2022-23 season that were first applied last March for the rest of that season.

