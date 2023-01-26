Latest Developments in Ukraine: Jan. 26

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

12:55 a.m.: Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Biden and European allies have sought to present an image of harmonious support for Ukraine despite occasional disagreements, Reuters reported. But conflicting opinions on sending Abrams and Leopard tanks had the distinct possibility of distorting that image.

Reuters provided a look into the negotiations that led to the US’s promise to send Abrams tanks, and what that could mean for Ukraine and its European allies.

12:01 a.m.: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged a senior U.N. official to help find a way to resolve what Ukrainian authorities decry as a serious consequence of 11 months of war — the deportation to Russia of thousands of adults and children, Reuters reported.

Ukraine has for months denounced reports of mass deportations to Russia, often to remote regions thousands of kilometers from Ukraine. Russia denies any suggestion of mistreatment or criminal intent, describing the mass movements as evacuations.

"The discussion focused above all on our people that the occupiers have deported to Russia," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address, referring to talks with U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi earlier on Wednesday.

"These are adults, these are our children. A mechanism is needed to protect and bring back people and to bring to account all those who are guilty of deportations. I am certain the U.N. institutions can show leadership in resolving this issue."

Some information in this report came from Reuters.