Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 27

Rescuers remove debris after a Russian missile attack on Monday in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT.

2:30 a.m.: The British ministry of defense said Wednesday that Russian private military firm Wagner has likely made tactical advances in UkrainesDonbas conflict in its intelligence update.

1:35 a.m.: Simon Ostrovsky, a special correspondent for PBS NewsHour, traveled to the city of Mykolaiv after a Russian missile strike on July 17 claimed dozens of lives. Ostrovsky reported this story showing the toll Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has taken on the country.

12:15 a.m.: The Kyiv Independent shares via Telegram that Russian troops attacked an industrial area of Kharkiv with S-300 long-range missile systems early on July 27, according to the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov. Rescuers are on the scene. No word yet on casualties.

