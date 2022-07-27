Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 27

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT.

2:30 a.m.: The British ministry of defense said Wednesday that Russian private military firm Wagner has likely made tactical advances in UkrainesDonbas conflict in its intelligence update.

1:35 a.m.: Simon Ostrovsky, a special correspondent for PBS NewsHour, traveled to the city of Mykolaiv after a Russian missile strike on July 17 claimed dozens of lives. Ostrovsky reported this story showing the toll Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has taken on the country.

12:15 a.m.: The Kyiv Independent shares via Telegram that Russian troops attacked an industrial area of Kharkiv with S-300 long-range missile systems early on July 27, according to the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov. Rescuers are on the scene. No word yet on casualties.