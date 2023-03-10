Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 10

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

Russia's war on Ukraine.

12:02 a.m.: An Italian navy captain was found guilty Thursday of selling secrets to Russia and sentenced by a military tribunal to 30 years in jail, Reuters reported.

Walter Biot, 56, was arrested in 2021 as he was handing information to a Russian embassy employee in a Rome car park.

Italy subsequently expelled two Russian diplomats and accused Biot of selling documents, including classified NATO documents, for $5,280.

His lawyer has said Biot did not hand over any sensitive material and announced Thursday he would appeal the verdict. The military prosecutor had sought a life term.

"Biot traded in secrets and was caught in the act," the prosecutor said Thursday. "He displayed a high degree of disloyalty and criminal ability, but also sorry greed."