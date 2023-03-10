Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 10

A Ukrainian paratrooper of 95 Air Assault brigade aims to fire toward Russian positions at the front line near Kreminna, Ukraine, March 9, 2023.

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EST.

12:02 a.m.: An Italian navy captain was found guilty Thursday of selling secrets to Russia and sentenced by a military tribunal to 30 years in jail, Reuters reported.

Walter Biot, 56, was arrested in 2021 as he was handing information to a Russian embassy employee in a Rome car park.

Italy subsequently expelled two Russian diplomats and accused Biot of selling documents, including classified NATO documents, for $5,280.

His lawyer has said Biot did not hand over any sensitive material and announced Thursday he would appeal the verdict. The military prosecutor had sought a life term.

"Biot traded in secrets and was caught in the act," the prosecutor said Thursday. "He displayed a high degree of disloyalty and criminal ability, but also sorry greed."

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG