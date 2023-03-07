Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 7

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EST.

12:30 a.m.: Two Ukrainian pilots are in the United States to improve their flying skills, the Pentagon said Monday as Washington continues to rule out F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine despite pressure from Kyiv, Agence France-Presse reported.

A US military official confirmed that the pilots are in Tucson, Arizona for a "familiarization event."

"This event allows us to better help Ukrainian pilots become more effective pilots and better advise them on how to develop their own capabilities," the Pentagon official said.

12:01 a.m.: Ukraine's economy ministry has lowered its GDP growth forecast for 2023 to 1%, the Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted a deputy minister as saying, Reuters reported.

The ministry had previously projected that the economy, which has been hit by Russia's invasion and shrank by about a third last year, would grow 3.2% this year.

Speaking at an event in Kyiv, deputy economy minister Oleksiy Sobolev said the new figure was based on the assessment that fighting would continue beyond the middle of this year.

He also projected that inflation would fall to 24% from 26.6% last year, Interfax reported.

Some information in this report came from Reuters and Agence France-Presse.