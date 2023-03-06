Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 6

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EST.

12:35 a.m.: The Kyiv Independent tweeted that a Russian propagandist claims he came under fire in Donetsk Oblast.

12:01 a.m.: Put off by the Estonian government's hawkish stance on Russia, many Russian speakers are expected to stay away from elections on Sunday even though they oppose the war in Ukraine, Agence France-Presse reported.

Russian speakers, who make up a quarter of the population, are also concerned about the support of almost all the main parties for a new law for Estonian-only education in schools.

"A very big part of the Russian-speaking population of Estonia has definitely kept strong ties to Russia," said Rein Toomla, a political expert from the Johan Skytte Institute.

The results have now been called.

