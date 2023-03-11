Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 11

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EST.

1:05 a.m.: The Kyiv Independent, citing Bloomberg News, reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin may attend the G-20 summit in India, scheduled for Sept. 9-10. The Kremlin has postponed Vladivostok's Eastern Economic Forum, originally planned for the eve of the G-20 summit.

12:02 a.m.: Ukrainian officials on Friday ordered a historically Russian-aligned wing of the Orthodox Church to leave a monastery complex in Kyiv where it is based, the latest move against a denomination regarded with deep suspicion by the government.

Kyiv is cracking down on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church on the grounds that it is pro-Russian and collaborating with Moscow. The Moscow patriarch, Kirill, has strongly backed the invasion.

The UOC says it has severed its ties with Russia and the Moscow patriarchate, and is the victim of a political witch hunt.

The Ukrainian culture ministry said the UOC had been ordered to leave the 980-year-old Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, where it has its headquarters.

In a statement, it said a probe had revealed the UOC "violated the terms of the agreement regarding the use of state property" but did not give any details.

The UOC, which has until March 29 to leave, said in a Facebook post that the results of the probe were "obviously biased and grossly violate legal norms."