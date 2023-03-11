Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 11

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

All times EST.

4:10 a.m.: French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban to discuss the Ukraine crisis and other issues ahead of a European Council meeting, Macron's office said Friday.

Orban has been an outspoken critic of Europe's stance on the war in Ukraine, accusing it of waging an "indirect war" on Russia.

Macron will meet with Orban on Monday before the March 23-34 European Council meeting, and would also discuss energy issues and support for the European defense industry, a statement said.

EU member Hungary is highly dependent on imported Russian fuel. Orban has vowed to maintain ties with Russia and has refused to supply weapons to Ukraine.

He has also criticized western sanctions leveled at Russia, even if Hungary eventually voted with its EU partners on this issue.

3:10 a.m.: The International Fencing Federation on Friday decided to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in Olympic qualifying events, sparking outrage in Ukraine.

Fencing became the first Olympic sport to reopen events to fencers from the two nations, one year after their exclusion because of the war in Ukraine.

Fencing's qualifying process for the 2024 Paris Olympics is to begin in April.

FIE's decision will take effect from April "subject to possible recommendations or future decisions of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)," a delegate told AFP.

Athletes could qualify and still be barred by the IOC from the Games.

"We are deeply shocked and outraged by this decision and we immediately convene a meeting of the Presidium to decide our response to the decision of the FIE and its possible appeal," the Ukrainian Fencing Federation said in a statement.

Its Russian counterparts welcomed the decision.

2:05 a.m.: The latest intelligence update from the U.K. defense ministry said that Ukrainian troops hold the western part of Bakhmut, while Wagner Group forces control the eastern part of town. A section near the Bakhmutka river has become a "killing zone," the update said, with Ukrainian forces firing from fortified buildings to the west.

1:05 a.m.: The Kyiv Independent, citing Bloomberg News, reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin may attend the G-20 summit in India, scheduled for Sept. 9-10. The Kremlin has postponed Vladivostok's Eastern Economic Forum, originally planned for the eve of the G-20 summit.

12:02 a.m.: Ukrainian officials on Friday ordered a historically Russian-aligned wing of the Orthodox Church to leave a monastery complex in Kyiv where it is based, the latest move against a denomination regarded with deep suspicion by the government.

Kyiv is cracking down on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church on the grounds that it is pro-Russian and collaborating with Moscow. The Moscow patriarch, Kirill, has strongly backed the invasion.

The UOC says it has severed its ties with Russia and the Moscow patriarchate, and is the victim of a political witch hunt.

The Ukrainian culture ministry said the UOC had been ordered to leave the 980-year-old Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, where it has its headquarters.

In a statement, it said a probe had revealed the UOC "violated the terms of the agreement regarding the use of state property" but did not give any details.

The UOC, which has until March 29 to leave, said in a Facebook post that the results of the probe were "obviously biased and grossly violate legal norms."