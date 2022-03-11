Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 11

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, all times EST:

12:37 a.m.: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is in Bucharest on Friday, after her visit Thursday to Warsaw, where she underscored the U.S. commitment to NATO’s eastern flank and supported calls for a probe of Russia's alleged bombing of a Ukrainian hospital. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara reports.

12:02 a.m.: Acts of vandalism. Cancel culture. Financial hits. Putin’s war on Ukraine is causing problems for some Russians living in the United States. As VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports, many oppose Moscow’s aggression and are speaking out for peace.

12:01 a.m.: CNN reports that on Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden will announce that the U.S. will try to revoke Russia's "most favored nation" status.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.