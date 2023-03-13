Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 13

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:40 a.m.: In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “In less than one week — since March 6 — in the Bakhmut sector alone, they [Ukrainian troops] managed to eliminate more than 1,100 enemy soldiers, which are Russia's irreversible losses, losses there, near Bakhmut. In addition, at least 1,500 more sanitary losses of the enemy — these are wounds incompatible with continuing fighting. Plus, dozens of units of enemy equipment were destroyed. Plus, more than ten Russian ammunition depots were burned.”

He added, “As of today, we have managed to restore the technical capabilities of electricity supply. Kharkiv has electricity. Zhytomyr region has electricity. All cities and communities that had problems with energy supply have been powered again. I thank each and every person who worked for this!”

12:01 a.m.: “Navalny,” a look at a Russian opposition leader following an attempt on his life, has won the Oscar for best documentary feature, The Associated Press reported.

Director Daniel Roher’s portrait of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has shadowy operatives, truth-seeking journalists, conspiracy theories and Soviet-era poisons. It is a film with obvious political poignance following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Roher was able to sit down with Navalny during his brief stay in Berlin in 2020 and early 2021 as he was recovering from being poisoned. The film was a hit at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the documentary audience award and the festival favorite award.