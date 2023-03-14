Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 14

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

1:30 a.m.: The European Commission is set to propose a revamp of Europe's electricity market rules on Tuesday, aimed at expanding the use of fixed-price power contracts to shield consumers from severe price spikes like those experienced last year.

The European Union vowed to overhaul its electricity market after cuts to Russian gas after its invasion of Ukraine last year sent European power prices soaring to record highs, forcing industries to close and hiking households' bills.

Draft versions of the EU proposal, seen by Reuters, outline measures designed to make consumers less exposed to short-term swings in fossil fuel prices — by nudging countries to use more contracts that lock in stable, long-term electricity prices.

Reuters had the full report.

12:45 a.m.: Agence France-Presse reported that Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko said Monday her abrupt withdrawal from the Indian Wells hard court tournament was due to a panic attack shortly before she was to take on Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Tsurenko told the Big Tennis of Ukraine portal that the overwhelming emotions came days after she was "shocked" by a conversation with WTA chief executive Steve Simon in which they discussed ongoing tensions in the game as a result of the Russian invasion of her country.

"The reason for the refusal was a panic attack," Tsurenko said of her failure to take the court for her third-round match.

"Officially, it will be written as "personal reasons," but in fact it was breathing problems and, one might say, hysteria."

12:01 a.m.: