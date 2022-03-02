Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 2

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

For the latest developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, all times EST:

2:14 a.m.: U.S. President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin badly miscalculated when he launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, meeting “a wall of strength he never anticipated or imagined” instead of a world that would “roll over.”

VOA’s State Department correspondent Cindy Saine reports:

2:04 a.m.: U.S. soldiers landed in Nuremberg, Germany, Tuesday to support the eastern flank of NATO after training at a U.S. military area in Bavaria at Grafenwoehr.

1:15 a.m.: In an official Republican response to the Democratic president’s State of the Union address, Republican Governor Kim Reynolds of the midwestern U.S. state of Iowa laid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine squarely at the feet of President Joe Biden and his approach to foreign policy.

Read VOA’s story for more:

Shortly after the State of the Union address concluded Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden shared a photo of the U.S. Congress and said, “The United States of America stands with the Ukrainian people.” He called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during his address “unprovoked and premeditated.”

12:30 a.m.: Russian Stock Exchange remains closed. The Moscow Exchange, Russia’s largest stock exchange, will remain closed on Wednesday marking a third consecutive day without trading.

Russia halted trading on Monday as sanctions took hold and its currency, the ruble, dropped in value. However, funds with investments in Russia in other parts of the world continued to be traded and dropped in value wiping out millions of dollars. Russia’s central bank said a limited number of operations will be allowed on Wednesday for the first time, the Independent reported.