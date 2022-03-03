Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 3

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

For the latest developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, all times EST:

12:57 a.m.: Indian authorities denied claims Thursday that students from the country are held hostage in Ukraine, after Russia accused Ukraine of forcefully holding a large number of students in Kharkiv as “human shields.”

“We note that with the cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities, many students have left Kharkiv yesterday,” Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Shri Arindam Bagchi said in an official statement. “We have not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding any student.”

12:27 a.m.: One week into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces continue their push despite condemnation from the United Nations General Assembly, which voted overwhelmingly to reprimand Russia for invading Ukraine. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has the latest.

12:17 a.m.: In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the audio streaming company Spotify said Wednesday it is closing its office in Russia indefinitely.

“Our first priority over the past week has been the safety of our employees and to ensure that Spotify continues to serve as an important source of global and regional news at a time when access to information is more important than ever,” the company said in a statement. Spotify authorities said since the start of the invasion, they have reviewed thousands of pieces of content, restricting access of Russian state-affiliated shows, Reuters reported.

President Vladimir Putin signed a law in 2021 that required online streaming services with more than 500,000 daily users to set up offices locally.

12:01 a.m.: Reuters reports that two U.S. banks have pledged $1 million to aid for Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.