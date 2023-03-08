Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 8

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

1 a.m.: European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, addressing Canada's parliament yesterday during a visit to bolster support for Ukraine, said Europe would never accept Russian threats to its security, Agence France-Presse reported.

"We will never accept that a military power with fantasies of empire rolls its tanks across an international border," she said in a speech more than one year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The 27-nation bloc, she added, "will never accept this threat to European security and to the very foundation of our international community," she added.

Von der Leyen urged "steadfast military and economic support" for Ukraine while also renewing calls for Russia to "pay for its crime of aggression" after proposing in November to set up a specialized court to prosecute such crimes.

12:30 a.m.: World Athletics will once again help fund Ukrainian athletes' as they prepare for the August 19 to 27 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, the sport's global governing body said, according to Reuters.

World Athletics announced it was renewing the Ukraine Solidarity Fund, plus several steps planned towards achieving gender equity as part of its #WeGrowAthletics campaign in celebration of Wednesday's International Women's Day.

World Athletics distributed over $220,000 to more than 100 Ukrainian athletes in 2022. Female athletes, including hurdler Anna Ryzhykova, comprised 70% of fund beneficiaries.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year in what Moscow calls a "special operation" since when 343 sport facilities have been destroyed, leaving an estimated 140,000 young athletes without facilities, while 40,000 athletes are training abroad.

12:01 a.m.: Hurdler Anna Ryzhykova, one of an estimated 40,000 athletes across all sports forced to flee Ukraine to train abroad after Russia's invasion, says she is fighting for her homeland in the best way she can — with her results on the track, Reuters reported.

The Olympic bronze medalist has already qualified for the World Athletics Championships in August and the renewal of the Ukraine Solidarity Fund, announced by the sport's global governing body on Wednesday, will help ease her road there.

Ryzhykova fled her eastern Ukraine home of Dnipro within weeks of Russia invading the country in February last year in what Moscow calls a "special operation." Her coach Volodymyr Kravchenko joined Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces.

