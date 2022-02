The U.N. World Food Program in Malawi has for the first time stopped giving food rations to nearly 700 refugee families in the country’s only refugee camp citing funding limits and refugees found to be “self-sustaining.” But many of the de-listed refugees say they rely on the monthly rations and argue the assessment process is flawed. Lameck Masina reports from Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa district, Malawi.