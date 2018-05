Malaysia's opposition has won a spectacular upset with an election result that ends more than 60 years of rule by a single, dominant coalition. Following a contest riddled with ironies, 92-year-old former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad becomes the world's oldest elected leader after leaving the coalition and challenging incumbent Najib Razak, his former protege whose reputation has been scorched by a massive corruption scandal. David Boyle reports from Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur.