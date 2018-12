Female circumcision — a practice that opponents call female genital mutilation — has been a coming-of-age ritual among the Maasai tribe of Kenya for generations. But it is becoming less common, in part because of one man who is trying to persuade tribe members to abandon the practice. Douglas Meritei began his campaign about 10 years ago. He spoke to Rael Ombuor, who reports for VOA from the Kimana settlement in southern Kenya.