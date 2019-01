U.S. authorities expect to soon hand down a sentence in the case of Maria Butina, the 30-year-old Russian woman now held in a U.S. jail who has pleaded guilty of conspiring to influence American politics, accused of conspiracy and acting as a foreign agent. VOA's Ricardo Marquina-Montanana traveled to the Siberian city of Barnaul to speak with Butina's family about a case being watched around the world. Igor Tsikhanenka narrates.