Mass Bird Migrations Pose Unique Challenge for Israeli Air Force

It’s bird migration season in the skies over Israel, one of the world’s busiest migration routes connecting Europe, Asia and Africa. Each autumn about 500 million birds fly over Israel from the north in order to spend the winter months in Africa. The migration poses challenges to the Israeli air force, which trains in the same narrow corridor as the migrating birds. Linda Gradstein reports from the Hula Lake in Israel’s Galilee. Camera – Ricki Rosen. Video editor – Rod James.