Meet Benedicte the Miracle Baby: Congo's Youngest-Ever Ebola Survivor

They call her the “miracle baby” -- the youngest-ever survivor of the often-deadly Ebola virus. Six-week-old baby Benedicte is returning home to her widowed father after she and her mother were infected with Ebola in the latest outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The UN’s children’s emergency fund says more than 30 percent of cases in this outbreak are children. VOA’s Anita Powell captured these exclusive images of Benedicte -- and other children -- in treatment earlier this month, and reports from Beni, Congo.