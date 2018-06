About 100 Muslim Americans are running for public office this year, many of them Democrats hoping to be part of a "blue wave" in the congressional midterm elections in November. VOA's Kane Farabaugh has been following one former Michigan state legislator who has her eyes on the U.S. Congress, so much so that she was campaigning through the month of Ramadan. He found that she is focusing less on her gender and her religion and more on addressing the needs of the community she seeks to represent.