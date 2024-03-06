Accessibility links

Migrant Children Brave Darien Gap on Way to US Border

Migrant Children Brave Darien Gap on Way to US Border

The Darien Gap is a dangerous stretch of jungle on a narrow strip of land that connects Colombia, in South America to Panama in Central America. The path is taken by many migrants heading north to the U.S. border, one in five of them is a child. And officials say the number of migrants traversing the perilous route is growing. For VOA, Austin Landis traveled to the starting point of their trek to hear some of their stories. Camera: Jorge Calle

