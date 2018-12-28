Migrant Ship Docks In Spain, After Other Countries Refused Entry

A ship carrying mainly African migrants docked in Spain Friday morning, after being refused entry by several European countries, including Malta and Italy.

The Open Arms vessel rescued the migrants off the coast of Libya on December 21.

The ship is operated by Proactiva Open Arms, a Spanish charity,

The 310 migrants walked off the ship Friday draped in red blankets on their way to medical examinations from the Red Cross.

Other NGOs set up their bases in white tents along the dock.

Earlier in the migrants' sojourn, one sick child was accepted at the Italian island of Lampedusa.

On Saturday, a mother and her new-born child were taken by helicopter to Malta for medical care.