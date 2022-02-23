Mixed Feelings on the Russian Side of the Ukraine Border Over Potential War

The recognition by Russian President Vladimir Putin of two self-proclaimed republics within Ukrainian territory has created an uncertain scenario for Russians, as war and economic sanctions point to a troubled future. Along Russia’s border with eastern Ukraine, interviews with some members of the local population suggest some are eager to fight while others say there is less patriotic fervor this time than in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea. Jon Spier narrates this report from the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. Producer: Henry Hernandez