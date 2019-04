At least 1,000 people were killed when Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi in March. In Malawi, the cyclone's floodwaters swamped medical facilities, forcing people to either walk long distances for healthcare or go without. The United Nations Children's Fund has deployed mobile clinics to evacuation camps to meet those medical needs, as Lameck Masina reports from Malawi's Machinga district.