Most Ukrainians are Optimistic of the Country’s Future

The United Nations’ highest court says it has jurisdiction to rule on a request by Kyiv for a declaration saying it is not responsible for Russia’s claims of genocide. After two years of full-scale war, a survey shows Ukrainians are more united than ever in their rejection of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his ambitions for their country. The debate over funding Ukraine in its war with Russia has wide-reaching implications, even far away from the front lines. A team of journalists who filmed the devastation of Russia’s siege of Mariupol in Ukraine are nominated for an Oscar for best documentary.