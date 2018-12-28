Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
South & Central Asia

Nameplates on Indian Houses Aim to Empower Women

  • Anjana Pasricha
Nameplates on Indian Houses Aim to Empower Women
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:51 0:00
Direct link

In India’s northern Haryana state, a campaign that aims to empower women and give them equal status in a deeply patriarchal society is encouraging residents in scores of villages to display their daughters names outside their village homes. As such programs begin to change age-old mindsets, one result has been progress in efforts to end the practice of illegal sex selective abortions that had led to the number of girls dwindling in the region. Anjana Pasricha visited two villages to see how the initiative is working.

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG