On the 50th anniversary of NASA's Apollo 17 mission – the last to land astronauts to the lunar surface – the agency's Artemis 1 Orion capsule splashed down in the Pacific Ocean, ending a 26-day test flight of NASA's next generation system designed to take people back to the moon. VOA's Kane Farabaugh has more. Videographer: Kane Farabaugh, Adam Greenbaum Produced by: Kane Farabaugh