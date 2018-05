Nearly a month has passed since President Trump called on the National Guard to beef up security along the US-Mexico border. His order, which came as a caravan of some 1,500 migrants were headed through Mexico toward the border, cited a rise in illegal crossings and called the situation a crisis. VOA's Ramon Taylor and Arturo Martinez spoke with immigration officials and the National Guard to determine the effects of the deployment on border security and the lives of potential border-crossers.