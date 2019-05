National parks traveler Mikah Meyer just completed a three-year, record-setting journey visiting every National Park Service site in America. That's 419 sites — from parks, canyons and prairies, to oceans, Civil War battlefields, and Native American territories. VOA's Julie Taboh, who followed many of Mikah's adventures, was there as he visited the very last site on his list, at the top of the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in his adopted hometown of Washington, D.C.