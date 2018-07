Sharp divisions over who should pay for Europe's defense have overshadowed the opening of the NATO summit in Brussels, after U.S. President Donald Trump accused European allies of taking advantage of American taxpayers. The United States spends around 3.5 percent of GDP on defense, far higher than other member states, and provides about 70 percent of NATO's budget. As Henry Ridgwell reports from the summit, European allies have hit back at claims they are not pulling their weight.